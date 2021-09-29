Israel reports 5,159 new COVID-19 cases

Israel reported 5,159 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total infections to 1,274,395, the state's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by eight to 7,692, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 671 to 660, the ministry said.

The total recoveries climbed to 1,211,388 after 9,608 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases dropped to 55,315, it said.