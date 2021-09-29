Israel reports 5,159 new COVID-19 cases
Israel reported 5,159 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total infections to 1,274,395, the state's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus rose by eight to 7,692, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 671 to 660, the ministry said.
The total recoveries climbed to 1,211,388 after 9,608 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases dropped to 55,315, it said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani army gained victory in Second Karabakh War never seen in Eurasia in last 30 years – US expert
All prisoners of war which were taken during the war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani president
Any kind of statements that conflict is not resolved are not only inappropriate, but very dangerous - Azerbaijani president
Reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev
If Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such meeting of course, we will not be against it - President Aliyev on meeting with Armenian PM
MP says document adopted by PACE amid new realities of post-conflict period in Azerbaijan regrettable
Moscow hosts "Cooperation between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran in Caspian Sea. Industrial cooperation and transit potential" int'l round table