Elbit Systems wins $74m Korean airborne munitions deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it has been awarded contracts worth $74 million from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of South Korea, to supply a range of airborne munitions as part of the Precision Fires Program of the Republic of Korea Air Force, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The contracts will be performed over a five-year period.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said: "We see an increase in the demand for our diverse portfolio of munitions as air forces seek fires capabilities of greater sophistication and impact."