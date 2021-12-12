Israeli PM to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and meet the Gulf state's de facto ruler in the highest-level visit since the countries formalised relations last year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"I will be going out today to the United Arab Emirates, in the first visit ever by an Israeli prime minister," Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday.

He will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday, the prime minister's office said.