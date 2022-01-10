Germany puts Israel on high-risk Covid list

Germany has put Israel on its list of high-risk countries for Covid-19, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The list consists of 38 countries in which morbidity is rising steeply and which Germany therefore classifies as countries to which travel involves risk. The significance of the warning is first of all for Germans who may wish to visit one of the countries on the list, and secondly for those wishing to enter Germany from these countries. Anyone arriving from one of these countries who has not been vaccinated or has not had Covid-19 and recovered from it will be required to present the result of a PCR test carried out within 48 hours of their flight, and to enter isolation for ten days, which can be shortened to five after a further test.

The instructions apply to both German citizens and foreigners. All arriving travelers are obliged to complete an entry form before coming to Germany.

In Germany, a vaccinated person is defined as someone who has received two doses of vaccine (in Israel the definition is someone who has received three doses, or two doses if not more than six months have passed since the second dose).

Among the countries on Germany’s high-risk list, besides Israel, are the UAE, Australia, Bahrain, Estonia, Iceland, Qatar, and Sweden.