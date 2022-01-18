Israel's unemployment rate drops to 6, lowest since plagued by COVID-19

The number of unemployed people in Israel declined to about 262,100 at the end of 2021, registering an unemployment rate of 6 percent, according to figures issued by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the lowest unemployment rate in Israel since late March 2020, when the figure jumped to 25 percent within one month, with more than 1 million people becoming unemployed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Israel on Feb. 21, 2020. On March 1, the unemployment rate of the country was as low as 4 percent.

The unemployment rate in Israel was 8 percent in August 2021 and decreased to 7.9 percent in September, 7 percent in October, and 6.5 percent in November.

Among the currently unemployed people, totaling about 84,200, or 32.1 percent, were laid off or put on unpaid leave due to the pandemic.