Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties
A Sudanese envoy was in Israel on Wednesday in order to promote ties between the two countries, a source with close knowledge of the visit said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The presidential envoy arrived in Israel at the beginning of the week, the source said. There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli and Sudanese government spokespeople.
Sudan moved toward normalizing ties with Israel in 2020. Envoys have travelled between Israel and Sudan since then, though no official pact has yet been signed.
