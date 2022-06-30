Israel to invest 1.16 mln USD in alternative protein research

Israel will invest 4 million shekels (1.16 million U.S. dollars) in research aimed at developing alternative protein as a substitute for meat, fish, milk, and eggs, the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The support for the research is part of a strategic plan recently announced by the ministry and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology for implementing innovation in Israeli agriculture, it said.

The support will be provided by both ministries and the science-based organization Good Food Institute Israel, aimed at accelerating alternative protein research and innovation.

A total of 14 selected innovative studies will present scientific and technological solutions in the fields of cultured meat, plant-based meat replacements, and fermentation.

With population growth, Israel's need to develop alternative and available protein sources increases, said the statement.