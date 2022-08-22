Israel launches plan to promote agro-tourism

Israel on Monday launched a plan to promote agricultural tourism in the country to boost its economy and employment, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The plan, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, includes the setup of visitor centers and support for small businesses in rural areas, for a total amount of 3 million shekels (910,000 U.S. dollars).

The plan aims to develop economic growth engines in rural regions, with an emphasis on business entrepreneurship willing to integrate into agriculture, the ministry said.

The purpose of supporting visitor centers is to promote agricultural activities to the general public, while aiding small businesses is for diversifying employment fields available in villages, including tourism and recreation, it added.

"The rural space in Israel, with its economic, social and demographic development, is necessary for the continued existence of a productive and prosperous Israeli agriculture," the ministry concluded.