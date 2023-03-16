Israel launches 1st direct flight route to Ireland

The first direct flight route between Israel and Ireland was launched on Thursday, Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Israel's flagship airline El Al inaugurated the route with a flight from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv to Dublin International Airport.

Before takeoff, a ceremony was held at the Israeli airport with the participation of Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev, Irish Ambassador to Israel Kyle O'Sullivan, and other senior officials.

"The direct flights will contribute to strengthening the economic, cultural, tourism, and academic ties between the two nations, and to improving the relationship between the governments," Regev said.

"Every new direct route connecting Israel to destinations around the world shortens flight times, saves fuel and carbon emissions, and contributes to competition between airlines," she added.

O'Sullivan said that "the relationship between the two countries is very important. Many Israelis work in Ireland, and thanks to the new route, tourism will flourish."

The new route, which includes three weekly flights, will shorten the travel time between Tel Aviv and Dublin from at least 8 hours with a stopover, to less than 5.5 hours.