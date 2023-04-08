One killed, six wounded in terror attack in Tel Aviv

One person was killed and six more were wounded in a ramming and shooting attack at Tel Aviv’s beach promenade on Friday evening, the Kan radio station said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the radio station, after the terrorist’s car rammed several pedestrians, the man came out of the vehicle and tried to shoot but was neutralize by a police officer.

According to a TASS correspondent, there are several police and ambulance cars are at the scene. A witness told TASS that he had heard several gunshots.