Hamas declares start of "Al-Aqsa Storm operation" against Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The commander of the "Izz ad-Din al-Qassam" brigade (the armed wing of Hamas) Mohammed al-Dayf has "announced" the start of the "Al-Aqsa Storm operation" against Israel, within which 5,000 rockets will be launched towards the territory of Israel, Trend reports

According to Turkish media, al-Dayf stated that the Palestinian people have initiated a project to create a state.

He mentioned that rocket attacks have been carried out on Israeli military facilities and airports.

Additionally, Palestinian groups that infiltrated into territories under Israeli control have taken over a police station in the city of Sderot.

Israeli emergency services reported that one person has died, and 15 others were injured as a result of the Palestinian attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in response, declared a state of emergency in a 80-kilometer radius around the Gaza Strip and stated that strikes are being carried out on the region.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.