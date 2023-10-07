Israel declares state of emergency amid massive rocket attacks from Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Israel has declared state of emergency, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of leaders has been convened in Palestine.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 540 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.