Latest data on casualties from attack on Israel revealed

Israel Materials 8 October 2023 00:12 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. 250 individuals lost their lives due to rocket attacks originating from the Gaza Strip on Israel. The attack also left 1,100 people injured, Trend reports.

This morning, Israel experienced a coordinated assault, commencing with a significant rocket barrage launched from the Gaza Strip. Subsequently, militants infiltrated by land, water, and air.

In response to the massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of preparedness for potential conflict. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the mobilization of reservists on a large scale.

