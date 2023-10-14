Israeli army eliminates head of Hamas commando forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The commander of the Hamas commando forces, Ali Qadi, was eliminated, the Israel Defense Forces said, Trend reports.

Qadi was arrested after the abduction and murder of Israeli citizens in 2005, but released as part of an exchange for the captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".