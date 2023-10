BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Israeli army announced the elimination of the head of Hamas in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.