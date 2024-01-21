Israel rejects cessation of fighting in Gaza in exchange for hostage release

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Israel rejects demands from the Palestinian Hamas movement for an end to military operations in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

Netanyahu said that Hamas, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and immunity for Hamas. The Prime Minister noted that agreeing to these conditions would lead to the loss of the military and the inability to ensure the safety of citizens.

“I cannot agree to such a critical blow to the detriment of Israel’s security, so we will not agree to this,” Netanyahu said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.