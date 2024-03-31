Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

Israel approves plans for operation in Rafah city in Gaza Strip - Netanyahu

Israel Materials 31 March 2024 23:00 (UTC +04:00)
Israel approves plans for operation in Rafah city in Gaza Strip - Netanyahu

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Israel "approved operational plans" for the operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the Israeli army is preparing to evacuate civilians from this city.

“We will enter Rafah and destroy the remaining Hamas battalions [there],” he added.

Netanyahu noted that "without entering Rafah and destroying the Hamas battalions there, there will be no victory in the war in the Gaza Strip."

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more