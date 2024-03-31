Israel approves plans for operation in Rafah city in Gaza Strip - Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Israel "approved operational plans" for the operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the Israeli army is preparing to evacuate civilians from this city.

“We will enter Rafah and destroy the remaining Hamas battalions [there],” he added.

Netanyahu noted that "without entering Rafah and destroying the Hamas battalions there, there will be no victory in the war in the Gaza Strip."