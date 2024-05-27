Israeli army neutralizes head of Hamas headquarters in airstrike on Rafah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. An airstrike in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, neutralized the head of Hamas' West Bank headquarters, the press service of the Israeli army says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the airstrikes killed the commander of the Hamas headquarters in Judea and Samaria (Israeli designation for the West Bank), Yassin Rabia, as well as a senior representative of the Hamas wing in Judea and Samaria, Khaled Nagara

The strike was reported to have taken place in the Tal al-Sultan area, northwest of Rafah, based on accurate intelligence reports.