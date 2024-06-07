Israeli PM to speak before US Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of the US Congress on July 24, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said, Trend reports.

According to information, last week Netanyahu received an official invitation to speak in Congress.

Netanyahu reportedly views the speech as an opportunity to present Israel's military case on the world stage.

It was previously reported that the performance would take place on June 13, but the prime minister rejected this idea since it fell on the second day of the month of Shavuot.