Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue

27 December 2017 01:25 (UTC+04:00)

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed to bolster a dialogue on topical issues of strategic stability, the Foreign Ministry said after the conversation initiated by Tillerson, TASS reported.

"In discussing bilateral relations, Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson agreed to bolster a dialogue on topical issues in the sphere of strategic stability. The interlocutors agreed to stay in close contact," it said.

Lavrov and Tillerson met on December 7 on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on strategic stability, including on reduction of strategic offensive weapons, Sergey Lavrov said after his talks with Rex Tillerson

"Naturally, we pointed to all the matters on our bilateral agenda that really harm [Russian-US] relations," he said. "We once again stressed that cooperation on international issues of interest for the Americans is seriously impeded because the sphere of bilateral relations is dominated by a persistent course towards their deliberate frustration."

"We agreed that our deputies would continue contacts on issues of strategic stability of the existing treaties, including in the area of reduction of strategic offensive armaments, short-and intermediate-range missiles and on questions emerging from the Open Skies Treaty," he said.

Azernews Newspaper
