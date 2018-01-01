Four reportedly injured in homemade bomb blast in Italy's Turin

1 January 2018 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Four people were injured when a homemade bomb detonated on New Year's Eve in Turin, Italy. During their search, police officers found 12 more homemade bombs and cartridges, Sputnik reported referring Stampa newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the explosion occurred on the outskirts of the city. The bomb was hidden in the garbage can. As a result of the explosion, four passers-by were injured: two Moroccans and two Italians, including a 83-year-old retiree.

READ MORE: Italy's Ex-FM Calls for Common Front Against Terror

The blast wave also damaged four parked cars and shattered the windows of thirty nearby residential buildings.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

