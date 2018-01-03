Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle 'set to boost UK economy'

3 January 2018 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prince Harry’s wedding to American actress Meghan Markle could provide a 500 million pound boost to Britain’s economy as tourists flock to the country and Britons celebrate, according to an estimate.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth-in-line to the throne, will tie the knot with Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, the royal palace home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the wedding of Harry’s elder brother William to wife Kate in April 2011 led to an increase of 350,000 visitors to the UK compared to the same month the year before and business valuation consultancy Brand Finance predicted a similar surge in May.

In total, it estimates the nuptials will generate some 500 million pounds ($680 million).

“We think approximately 200 million pounds will come from tourism, travel, hotels,” the company’s chief executive David Haigh told Reuters.

About 150 million pounds would be spent on people having parties and celebrating with 50 million coming from people buying T-shirts, hats and other commemorative items, he said.

The wedding would also be worth about 100 million pounds in free advertising for Britain around the world, he added.

Businesses in Windsor are already gearing up to take advantage of the worldwide interest in the couple, with Harry, 33, one of the most popular members of the British royal family and Markle, 36, best known for her starring role in the TV legal drama “Suits”, providing some Hollywood sparkle.

“It’s going to be a massive boost for the economy, it’s going to be great to see so many people here for the wedding and actually to host the wedding itself,” said Andrew Lee, manager of the Harte and Garter hotel opposite Windsor Castle.

British tourism bosses are already predicting 2018 to be a bumper year for the industry, aided by a fall in the value of the pound since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union which has attracted visitors and deterred Britons from vacationing abroad.

VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, estimates that 41.7 million visits from overseas will be made to the United Kingdom in 2018, generating 26.9 billion pounds in the process.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Tags:
  • UK
Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Northlux Management ups share in Uzbek vegetable oil producer
Economy news 21 December 2017 17:59
Defense ministries of Belarus, UK sign military cooperation plan for 2018
World 19 December 2017 11:08
Erdogan, UK's May discuss U.S veto of UN Security Council resolution over phone
Other News 19 December 2017 02:11
David Cameron takes on UK-China investment role
World 16 December 2017 14:27
UK must not be EU 'colony' after Brexit - Brexit
World 16 December 2017 10:26
UK supports Southern Gas Corridor project’s early completion (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 15 December 2017 16:54
UK company reveals range of oil prices in 2018
Oil&Gas 15 December 2017 14:11
Austrian explosion shows TAP’s importance for supply security
Oil&Gas 15 December 2017 10:56
Azerbaijan discloses new spheres for UK investments
Economy news 14 December 2017 20:51
Azerbaijan, UK sign co-op protocol (PHOTO)
Economy news 14 December 2017 18:53
Azerbaijan offers UK to establish joint production of oil, gas equipment
Economy news 14 December 2017 17:25
Minister: UK invests over $ 27B in Azerbaijan's economy
Economy news 14 December 2017 15:35
UK snow: Ice warning as commuters faced delays
World 12 December 2017 15:10
Trump UK visit expected in new year, US ambassador says
World 12 December 2017 15:06
UK gas prices surge to highest since 2014
Business 11 December 2017 14:56
Rouhani: Iran welcomes expanding friendly ties with UK
Politics 10 December 2017 17:57
Iran, UK could benefit through mutual respect: analyst
Politics 9 December 2017 20:01
Time of commissioning purpose-build facility within Shah Deniz 2 revealed
Oil&Gas 8 December 2017 12:27