Two children killed as school bus overturns

Two children were killed and another 12 injured when a school bus overturned in east China's Anhui Province, authorities said Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Tangchi Township of Hefei City, the provincial capital.

One child died at the scene, while another died later. The injured are receiving treatment.

The 19-seater bus had 18 people on board, including 16 children.

The investigation into the cause is underway.

