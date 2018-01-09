At least three dead as heavy rains trigger flooding across Southern California

Heavy rains triggered freeway closures throughout the region Tuesday and unleashed mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires last month, shutting down more than 30 miles of the 101 Freeway and leaving at least three people dead as rescue personnel scrambled through clogged roadways and downed trees, officials said, Los Angeles Times reports.

At least three people had died in the area of Montecito after a heavy band of rain struck around 2:30 a.m. causing “waist-high” mudflows, according to Mike Eliason, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The mudflows knocked three homes from their foundations and left fire personnel rushing to free people trapped in vehicles and homes, according to Eliason, who said a child was among those injured.

Additional details about the deaths were not immediately available.

Emergency crews in the area have also received numerous unconfirmed missing-person reports, Eliason said.

“We’re still hoping that’s not the case,” he said.

