Bombing kills 8, injures 10 in northern Iraqi capital

A powerful bombing in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has killed at least eight people, Press TV reported.

The bomb attack on Saturday targeted a police checkpoint on a busy street in Kadhimiyah neighborhood of Baghdad, police and hospital officials said. Ten other people were injured.

They added that all those killed were civilians and several police officers were among the wounded. An attacker detonated his explosives at the checkpoint near Aden Square, the officials said.

