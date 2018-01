Baku, Azerbaijan, January 22

Trend:

Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Japan Airlines (JAL), departed from Helsinki to Tokyo, immediately returned to the airport of departure because of the combustion of the right engine, media reports.

"The plane left Helsinki at 17:07, but returned because of a technical problem at 18:34, the landing was successful," the representative of JAL told.

