CIS Heads of Government Council to meet in Dushanbe

1 June 2018 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 1 June, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian delegation will be led by Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov.

The CIS Heads of Government Council meeting will be held in the governmental residence under the chairmanship of Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda on 1 June. The agenda of the meeting includes 14 issues aimed at expanding and strengthening economic, humanitarian and other areas of cooperation.

The heads of the delegations will exchange views on topical issues of economic cooperation, review the progress in the negotiations on the draft agreement on free trade in services, and also decide on the date and venue for the next meeting of the council.

The heads of government are set to sign such important documents as the concept of cooperation in the field of innovative development of power engineering and development of advanced energy technologies, a priority action plan to implement it, and the agreement to develop the CIS intellectual property market.

The heads of government will review the documents on cooperation in waste electronic and electrical equipment treatment, distribution of documents on interstate standardization, in customs and innovation.

The humanitarian part of the meeting will include discussions of the provision of the CIS congress of teachers and education workers and the international youth project 100 Ideas for the CIS. The pilot project was a success in the CIS in 2014-2015 (it was initiated by Belarus in 2013). The project will help create a databank of innovative youth projects and their creators, develop contacts between young representatives of different countries, assist the formation of business and innovative culture among the youth in the CIS.

It is expected that a number of financial and personnel decisions will be adopted at the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council.

Azernews Newspaper
