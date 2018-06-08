NASA rover data shows Mars had ingredients needed for life

8 June 2018 05:31 (UTC+04:00)

NASA rover has detected a bonanza of organic compounds at the surface of Mars and seasonal fluctuations of atmospheric methane in findings released on Thursday marking some of the strongest evidence ever that Earth's neighbor may have harbored life, Press TV reported.

But NASA scientists emphasized there could be non-biological explanations for both discoveries made by the Curiosity rover at a site called Gale crater, leaving the issue of Martian life a tantalizing but unanswered question.

