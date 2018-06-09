Cristiano Ronaldo offered new contract by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo an improved contract that could see the 33-year-old's earnings rise to €32.5 million (£28.5 million) per year, bleacherreport.com reported.

Ronaldo wants an increase on the wages in his deal so his pay is closer to that of rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar. Journalist Manolo Lama told Cadena Cope's El Partidazo programme that a new offer has been made (h/t AS).

The new deal is said to comprise a basic annual wage of €25 million (£21.9 million), plus a further €7.5 million (£6.5 million) in add-ons.

AS showed how the deal would break down: "€2 million for winning the Champions League, €1.5 million for La Liga, €1 million for the Copa del Rey, €1 million each for the Ballon d'Or and Fifa's The Best Player prize and €500,000 for the Trofeo Pichichi, with another €500,000 tied into an appearances target."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news