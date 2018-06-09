Cristiano Ronaldo offered new contract by Real Madrid

9 June 2018 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo an improved contract that could see the 33-year-old's earnings rise to €32.5 million (£28.5 million) per year, bleacherreport.com reported.

Ronaldo wants an increase on the wages in his deal so his pay is closer to that of rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar. Journalist Manolo Lama told Cadena Cope's El Partidazo programme that a new offer has been made (h/t AS).

The new deal is said to comprise a basic annual wage of €25 million (£21.9 million), plus a further €7.5 million (£6.5 million) in add-ons.

AS showed how the deal would break down: "€2 million for winning the Champions League, €1.5 million for La Liga, €1 million for the Copa del Rey, €1 million each for the Ballon d'Or and Fifa's The Best Player prize and €500,000 for the Trofeo Pichichi, with another €500,000 tied into an appearances target."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at leaving Real Madrid this summer
Other News 27 May 17:29
Cristiano Ronaldo named Best FIFA Men's Player for second year running
World 24 October 2017 01:05
Two-goal Ronaldo keeps Madrid kings of Europe (VIDEO)
Other News 4 June 2017 00:56
Chinese club offered Real Madrid €300m for Cristiano Ronaldo
Other News 30 December 2016 05:39
Real Madrid wins Champions League in penalty shootout
Other News 29 May 2016 02:16
Real win Champions League after extra time
Society 25 May 2014 01:32
Ronaldo voted world player of year
Society 13 January 2014 23:07
Turkish Galatasaray to face Chelsea in Round of 16 of Champions League
Turkey 16 December 2013 15:47
Real Madrid announce Ancelotti as new coach
Other News 25 June 2013 15:09
Barcelona, Real Madrid draw 1:1
Society 31 January 2013 02:30
Messi, Ronaldo, Iniesta in running for world player title
Other News 29 November 2012 17:42