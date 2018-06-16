Japan, DPRK top diplomats may discuss Abe-Kim summit at ASEAN margins

16 June 2018 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono is looking at a possible meeting with North Korean top diplomat Ri Yong-ho, which could lead to a summit between the two nations, Sputnik reported citing Japanese media.

Kono and Ri may meet in Singapore between July 30 and August 4 at the fringe of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s gathering of foreign ministers, diplomatic sources told the Yomiuri newspaper.

The publication said Japan intended to raise the summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the North’s leader Kim Jong-un if the diplomats meet.

Earlier this week, Japanese media reported that a summit between Abe and Kim could take place in September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's port city of Vladivostok.

However hours later, Taro Kono said that Japan is not looking into opportunities for direct talks with North Korea, noting that contacts between Tokyo and Pyongyang are being made over various channels.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
Russia 14 June 17:48
Shinzo Abe, Kim Jong-un May Meet in Vladivostok on Sidelines of EEF
Other News 14 June 07:16
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:06
Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump accept each other's visit invitations
US 13 June 02:49
US must sustain maximum economic pressure on Pyongyang - House Speaker
US 12 June 21:58
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 12 June 13:47
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China 12 June 11:48
Trump, Kim sign document at end of historic summit
US 12 June 10:21
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit
US 12 June 08:35
Trump tells Kim a 'terrific relationship' beckons as summit begins
US 12 June 06:44
Trump, Kim meet for historic U.S.-North Korea meeting
US 12 June 05:33
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 June 21:13
Pompeo says U.S. objective for North Korea summit unchanged
US 11 June 14:20