6 bodies of migrants recovered, 82 rescued off Libyan coast

21 June 2018 05:43 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy on Wednesday rescued 82 migrants and recovered one body, while a Libyan Red Crescent team recovered 5 bodies of migrants in different locations off the country's coast, Xinhua reported.

Ayob Qassem, Libyan navy spokesman, told Xinhua that a coast guards patrol had rescued 82 illegal immigrants from different African nationalities 48 km off Garrabulli town, some 55 km east of the capital Tripoli.

"The migrants were on a broken rubber boat. They waited for four hours in the water, until the coast guards patrol boat arrived and rescued them in two batches," Qassem said.

The spokesman confirmed that a migrant body who drowned after the boat crashed was recovered.

During the past two days, the Libyan navy has rescued 191 migrants in separate operations, and recovered bodies of 11 who drowned at sea.

Red Crescent emergency team at Zawiya city, some 45 km west of Tripoli, has recovered four unidentified bodies of migrants, and also recovered another migrant body off the coast of Tocra town in eastern Libya.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, due to the state of insecurity and chaos.

Improved weather conditions increase the flows of migrants towards Europe, particularly off the western coast of Libya.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase
US 18 June 08:22
Spain rescues more than 900 boat migrants, finds four bodies
Europe 16 June 19:00
Spain brings back free healthcare for illegal migrants
Europe 16 June 01:05
UN condemns terrorist attack on Libya's oil crescent region
World 14 June 23:22
Libyan navy rescues 152 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 10 June 13:55
46 migrants drown on Yemen's shores, 16 still missing: IOM
Other News 7 June 00:29
Saudi Crown Prince meets with Libyan PM Fayez Al-Sarraj
Arab World 5 June 12:50
Death toll in Tunisian migrant ship accident rises to 60: IOM (UPDATED)
Other News 5 June 06:21
French police clear out Paris migrants camp
Europe 30 May 09:49
Spain: Hundreds of people rescued from the Mediterranean sea
Europe 28 May 03:39
Austrian Chancellor wants to see EU border guards in North Africa
Europe 27 May 21:16
East African migrants escape from captors in Libyan smuggling hub
Other News 26 May 08:15
Trump welcomes North Korea openness after scrapped summit
US 25 May 17:44
At least six killed by car bomb in Benghazi, Libya
Arab World 25 May 05:29
Clashes in Libya's Darna kill 5 army soldiers, 6 militants
Other News 18 May 08:45
Libya returns beheaded bodies to Egypt
Arab World 15 May 13:27
Uzbekistan imports over half of Ukrainian sugar
Economy news 14 May 11:44