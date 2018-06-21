10 killed in road accident in NW Pakistan

At least 10 people of the same family, including eight women, were killed while four others critically injured when a jeep they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Pakistan's northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Xinhua reported citing local media.

According to local police officials, the family members were going back to home after attending an engagement ceremony on Wednesday when their vehicle met with the accident in the Bela Sacha area of Mansehra district in the province.

The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn due to over-speeding, said police, adding that the driver was among the four critically injured people.

Following the accident, local residents and rescue officials reached the site and recovered the bodies and the injured.

All the bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital in the district.

According to the latest data available with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, over 9,000 road accidents were reported to police every year, killing around 5,000 people annually in the country.

