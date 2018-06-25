Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 7, leave 12 missing

25 June 2018 08:41 (UTC+04:00)

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed at least seven people and left 12 missing in northern Vietnam since Saturday, the government’s Disaster Management Authority said on Monday, Reuters reported.

All of the victims are from the mountainous provinces of Lai Chau and Ha Giang, where the floods and landslides have also injured five people, the agency said in a statement.

“Rain has subsided in Lai Chau province, but we fear that the death toll will continue to rise as the chance for the missing to be found alive is very thin,” said Vu Van Luat, a disaster management official in the province.

The floods and landslides have also caused damages worth over 76 billion dong ($3.32 million) to houses, roads and crops in the province, according to the statement.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters, with floods and typhoons killing hundreds of people each year. Natural calamities killed 389 people and injured 668 others in the country last year, according to the government.

($1 = 22,895 dong)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, Vietnam agree on mutual investments in industrial parks (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 14:25
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 June 17:35
Azerbaijan to provide nanotechnologies for Vietnam's oil & gas industry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 June 14:25
Vietnam intends to increase trade with Azerbaijan
Economy news 20 June 17:55
Azerbaijan and Vietnam sign protocol of Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Economy news 20 June 14:32
Minister: Azerbaijan, Vietnam must fully use co-op potential
Economy news 20 June 13:48
EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks
Europe 22 May 14:50
Forestry to become large industry, needs innovations - Mirziyoyev
Economy news 21 May 11:28
Rosneft says South China Sea drilling is within Vietnam waters
Oil&Gas 17 May 13:00
Vietnam says eyeing formal antitrust probe into Uber-Grab deal
Other News 16 May 13:08
2 Vietnamese arrested for transporting 120 kg of heroin
Other News 13 May 05:19
Vietnam stock valuations seen as pricey after IPO binge
Other News 9 May 11:05
Azerbaijan, Vietnam note great potential for increasing trade turnover (PHOTO)
Politics 5 April 20:54
Turkmenistan, Vietnam mull prospects for trade and economic co-op
Economy news 3 April 15:11
U.S. delivers more patrol boats to Vietnam amid deepening security ties
US 29 March 17:25
Luxury tenement fire in Vietnam' HCM City kills 13
Other News 23 March 06:32
Kazakhstan able to boost trade with Southeast Asia
Economy news 3 March 15:55
Azerbaijani officials review landslide zone in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 26 January 15:57