Mexico's president-elect speaks with Trump, proposes comprehensive accord

Mexico's virtual president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he spoke with US President Donald Trump over phone and proposed the two countries pursue a comprehensive agreement, Xinhua reported.

In a message posted to Twitter the morning after his landslide win Sunday, Lopez Obrador said he had a cordial and lengthy conversation with the US president.

"I received a call from Donald Trump and we spoke for half an hour. I proposed we explore a comprehensive agreement," wrote Lopez Obrador.

He also proposed bilateral cooperation to boost employment in Mexico so fewer migrants will head northwards.

Lopez Obrador said he suggested "development projects that create jobs in Mexico to reduce immigration and improve security," adding that "dealings were respectful and our representatives will talk."

According to US media reports, Trump told reporters at the White House that he had just had "a great talk" with Mexico's president-elect, and predicted "very good" bilateral relations.

In a Twitter post late Sunday, Trump was among the first international leaders to congratulate Lopez Obrador after he secured more than 50 percent of the votes in general elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) on Sunday evening announced the results of a preliminary unofficial "rapid count" based on a sample of 5 percent of polling stations nationwide.

According to the figures, Lopez Obrador, candidate of the left-of-center National Regeneration Movement, won a decisive victory by securing 53 to 53.8 percent of the votes.

