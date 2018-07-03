Mexico's president-elect speaks with Trump, proposes comprehensive accord

3 July 2018 02:59 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico's virtual president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he spoke with US President Donald Trump over phone and proposed the two countries pursue a comprehensive agreement, Xinhua reported.

In a message posted to Twitter the morning after his landslide win Sunday, Lopez Obrador said he had a cordial and lengthy conversation with the US president.

"I received a call from Donald Trump and we spoke for half an hour. I proposed we explore a comprehensive agreement," wrote Lopez Obrador.

He also proposed bilateral cooperation to boost employment in Mexico so fewer migrants will head northwards.

Lopez Obrador said he suggested "development projects that create jobs in Mexico to reduce immigration and improve security," adding that "dealings were respectful and our representatives will talk."

According to US media reports, Trump told reporters at the White House that he had just had "a great talk" with Mexico's president-elect, and predicted "very good" bilateral relations.

In a Twitter post late Sunday, Trump was among the first international leaders to congratulate Lopez Obrador after he secured more than 50 percent of the votes in general elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) on Sunday evening announced the results of a preliminary unofficial "rapid count" based on a sample of 5 percent of polling stations nationwide.

According to the figures, Lopez Obrador, candidate of the left-of-center National Regeneration Movement, won a decisive victory by securing 53 to 53.8 percent of the votes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Olef Creations Inc. eyes jewelry production in Uzbekistan
Economy news 2 July 17:55
US, UAE buying petroleum products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 2 July 16:47
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39
Trump: US to go ahead with sanctions against companies doing business with İran
US 2 July 08:45
Mexicans overwhelmingly voted for leftist Lopez Obrador: Exit polls
World 2 July 06:46
U.S. to propose denuclearization plan to DPRK
US 2 July 05:47
Mexico goes to ballot box to choose new President
World 2 July 04:27
Man stabs kids, adults at three-year-old's birthday party in US
US 2 July 03:41
Stoppage of oil exports cause daily losses of 67.4 mln USD: Libyan Oil Corporation
Arab World 2 July 01:53
Iranian military reports: mystery US ship with chemicals onboard in Persian Gulf
Iran 1 July 22:21
8th journalist murdered in Mexico this year
Other News 1 July 18:36
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 1 July 08:31
Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports
Arab World 1 July 06:00
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 1 July 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
Trump says Riyadh to raise oil output by 2m bpd
US 30 June 18:31
Strong 6.0-magnitude quake hits off Mexico’s Pacific coast
World 30 June 08:40