Mexico's new government to cut VAT in region bordering United States

7 July 2018 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico’s next government will press ahead with president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to cut the value added tax (VAT) rate in a strip along the U.S. border, probably to 8 percent from 16 percent now, a top aide said, Reuters reports.

Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1, hopes such measures could improve ties with the United States by reining in illegal migration, which has been a major bone of contention between Mexico and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The strip would be about 30 km (19 miles) wide so as to include major border cities such as Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juarez and Reynosa, said Carlos Urzua, the finance minister-designate.

“We’re going to have VAT of probably eight percent in this free zone, and only there,” Urzua told a news conference.

The VAT cut was among a series of measures Lopez Obrador proposed during the election campaign, aiming to boost the economy of the border region in order to stem the flow of migration north.

Urzua said the 2019 budget, which he must negotiate with the outgoing administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto, would be presented to Congress on Sept. 15.

He also confirmed that the incoming government was working on some of the plans he had floated during the campaign to improve Mexico’s finances.

These include centralizing government purchases in the ministry to root out waste and corruption, and consolidating welfare programs to find cash for more effective social security schemes.

Gerardo Esquivel, an economic adviser to the campaign, would be deputy finance minister, Urzua added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China eyes expanded business ties with Eastern Europe amid EU concerns
China 09:45
Russia raises duties on U.S. goods in response to trade restrictions
Russia 6 July 17:02
Fireworks blasts kill at least 24 near Mexico City
World 6 July 06:38
Mexico's president-elect says to invite Trump to inauguration
World 6 July 05:51
China says will not fire first shot in trade war with U.S.
China 4 July 15:20
China's foreign minister to visit Vienna for Iran nuclear deal talks
China 4 July 12:48
Latest
Iran imports doses of vaccines to combat bird flu – official
Economy news 13:15
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for Bomco mud ‎pump
Tenders 13:11
China to keep on path of reform, opening markets
China 13:04
Azerbaijan reduces gas exports to Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:47
National energy-saving company of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 12:38
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for purchase of synthetic minerals
Tenders 12:26
North American oil prices for July 2-7
Oil&Gas 12:12
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 7
Business 12:09
Uzbekistan to showcase its products at China Expo 2018
Economy news 12:05