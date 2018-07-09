Ethiopia and Eritrea to re-open embassies in each other's capitals

9 July 2018 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ethiopia and Eritrea have agreed to re-open embassies in each other’s capitals, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy said on Sunday after a day of talks with Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki, Reuters reported.

“After the discussion, we have agreed to reopen our embassies,” Abiy said in remarks broadcast on the state television channels of both nations. Both channels aired footage of the two leaders at a state dinner hosted by Isaias in which the two leaders were seen speaking to each other in the Tigrinya language.

The meeting was the first of its kind in two decades between the leaders of the two neighbors and bitter rivals in the Horn of Africa.

