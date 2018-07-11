Cyclone leaves 139,000 facilities in Dominican Republic without electricity

11 July 2018 08:20 (UTC+04:00)

Tropical cyclone Beryl caused damage to over 50 houses in the Dominican Republic and resulted in power outage of 139,000 facilities in the country, local media reported on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

According to the Cubadebate news portal, the tropical storm left without electricity residents of the country's capital of Santo Domingo and of the Dominican city of San Pedro de Macoris.

A number of international flights to the country have been delayed in connection to the cyclone, the news portal added.

The country's authorities are calling on the citizens to be cautious, as rainfalls and strong winds are expected to continue in the coming 24-36 hours.

Tropical storm Beryl has been downgraded from a hurricane earlier, but is still expected to bring heavy rainfall and high winds to many islands in the region.

