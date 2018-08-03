Twelve schools bombed, burned in northern Pakistan

3 August 2018 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

Twelve schools - eight girls and four boys schools - were attacked by bombs and set on fire overnight in a northern Pakistani district where Taliban-linked militants opposed to girls’ education are active, Reuters reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Pakistani Taliban and allied Islamist militants, who regard girls education as anti-Islam, have been attacking thousands of schools for young women in northwestern and northern parts of the country.

The attacks in villages of Diamer district in northern Gilgit, an area known for its scenic beauty but which has seen Taliban-linked attacks on foreign tourists and minority Shi’ite Muslims, had been a well planned and coordinated act, police chief Raja Ajmal said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistan dismisses U.S. concerns about IMF bailout and China
Other News 1 August 14:38
Uzbek construction firm eyes Iranian, Afghan, Pakistani markets with new product
Economy news 26 July 10:33
Pakistan election: Dozens killed on voting day
Other News 26 July 02:19
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Pakistan
Politics 25 July 19:53
Pakistani ambassador completing his mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 20 July 14:31
17 killed, 13 injured in truck-bus collision in S. Pakistan
Other News 16 July 21:47
Latest
Dollar steady after jobs data miss
Economy news 00:15
Suicide bomb attack on mosque in Afghanistan kills 39
Other News 3 August 21:55
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy news 3 August 20:54
Turkmenistan, US stand for strengthening regional co-op
Turkmenistan 3 August 20:53
Gas chemical complex with Chinese capital to be built in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Oil&Gas 3 August 20:53
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 3 August 20:50
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan discuss prospects of bilateral relations
Kazakhstan 3 August 20:46
Living wage decreases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 3 August 20:36
British M&C Saatchi to create new brand for Tashkent
Economy news 3 August 20:24