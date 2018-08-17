India monsoon floods 'kill 106' in Kerala

17 August 2018 06:15 (UTC+04:00)

More than 100 people are thought to have died in devastating monsoon floods in India's southern state of Kerala, the worst in almost a century, BBC reported.

Rescuers battled torrential rains to save residents, with nearly 150,000 reportedly left homeless.

The state government said many of those who died were crushed under debris caused by landslides.

With more rains predicted and a red alert in place, the main airport has reportedly been shut until 26 August.

A state official told AFP that 106 people had now died, while the Economic Times in India reports 114 have been killed.

Hundreds of troops have been deployed to rescue those caught up in the flooding, alongside helicopters and lifeboats.

The government has urged people not to ignore evacuation orders. It is distributing food to tens of thousands who have fled to higher ground.

"We're witnessing something that has never happened before in the history of Kerala," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

"Almost all dams are now opened. Most of our water treatment plants are submerged. Motors are damaged."

He added that the failure of the state government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to release water from a dam had made the situation worse.

Kerala has 41 rivers flowing into the Arabian Sea.

Parts of Kerala's commercial capital, Kochi, are also underwater, snaring up roads and railways across the state - a popular tourist destination.

India's Prime Minister and Home Minister have both offered federal support.

Schools in all 14 districts of Kerala have been closed down and some districts have banned tourists citing safety concerns.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indian company to launch production of mobile phones in Uzbekistan
Economy news 16 August 14:50
Heavy rains, landslides leave 20 dead in northern India
Other News 14 August 08:54
7 children killed in road accident in western India
Other News 12 August 22:20
India's Kerala flood death toll reaches 37
Other News 11 August 23:00
Landslides caused by monsoon rains kill 19 in southern India
Other News 10 August 08:05
Uzbekistan, India to expand agricultural trade
Economy news 7 August 17:58
Latest
Lira fluctuation won't affect Turkey assets of SOCAR - Here is why
Oil&Gas 07:00
Pentagon postpones military parade in Washington until next year
US 06:14
Four planes make emergency landings in Chile and Peru after bomb threats: authorities
Other News 05:24
Venezuela ready to launch new banknotes
Other News 04:21
US cannot see who its true friend is: Turkish FM
Turkey 03:29
Slovakia sends convoy with humanitarian aids to Mosul
Other News 02:41
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Peru due to bomb threat
Other News 02:06
F-16 escort Condor DE69 to emergency landing in Chania due to bomb threat
Europe 01:23
Chinese tourist’s selfie creates a splash after blocked bridge collapses under the strain
China 00:44