Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported

18 August 2018 04:45 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 6.0 quake struck southern Costa Rica on Friday, close to the border with Panama, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damages in the two Central American countries, Reuters reported.

The quake’s epicenter was 19 km north of the town of Golfito, the country’s southernmost port and a surfing destination. The largest nearby city was David in Panama, some 87 km southwest.

A spokesman for firefighters in Costa Rica said there were only reports of minor damages from fallen objects in homes and businesses near the epicenter.

Jose Donderis, the head of Panama’s civil protection agency, said there were no reports of any damage or injuries in the border area.

The earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 but then downgraded, was very shallow, only 19 km below the Earth’s surface, which would have amplified its effect.

It was followed by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock half an hour later in the same location.

A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Italy
Europe 16 August 22:50
At least 5 people wounded in magnitude 5.0 earthquake in China
China 13 August 08:25
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits central Alaska, no tsunami warnings
Other News 12 August 23:25
Embassy determining whether Azerbaijanis among Lombok quake victims
Politics 9 August 15:22
Uzbekistan jolted by earthquake
Uzbekistan 8 August 09:33
Death toll rises to 91, 209 injured after 7.0-magnitude hits central Indonesia
Other News 6 August 21:35
Latest
Venezuelans rush to shop, fill tanks before monetary overhaul
Other News 03:13
U.S.-Mexico bilateral NAFTA issues may be resolved next week: minister
Other News 02:29
Worst floods in a century kill scores in India's Kerala
Other News 00:58
Turkey's Albayrak, French counterpart discuss U.S. sanctions, cooperation: ministry
World 17 August 23:42
Italy acts to revoke motorway concession after bridge collapse
Europe 17 August 22:48
Two arrested in Chile over bomb threats that caused flight chaos
Other News 17 August 21:49
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia working on agreement to co-op in energy sector (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 August 21:00
Azerbaijan names priority areas for establishment of joint ventures with UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 August 20:51
Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters hold tactical training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17 August 20:49