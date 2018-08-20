At least 5 reportedly dead as new multiple quakes hit Indonesia's Lombok

20 August 2018 08:16 (UTC+04:00)

A series of new earthquakes were recorded by seismologists throughout Sunday, the first measuring 6.3 shortly before midday which triggered landslides and sent people fleeing for cover, Sputnik reported citing AFP.

According to the US Geological Survey, the new tremors were followed nearly twelve hours later by a quake measuring 6.9 and at least five more significant aftershocks.

Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Agung Pramuja said that five people were killed by the new jolts late Sunday evening, two in eastern Lombok and three on the neighbouring island of Sumbawa.

According to the Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, power outages had hit much of Lombok and a large fire broke out in a village on Sumbawa.

Moreover, landslides were reported in a national park on Mount Rinjani where hundreds of tourists had been briefly trapped after the quake in late July.

On August 5, the 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed by several aftershocks hit Lombok, leaving at least 436 people dead.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands died in 2004, when the most powerful earthquake at that time hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
4.8-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey
Turkey 19 August 23:29
Minor injuries reported after new tremor rocks Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 19 August 21:00
Strong 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 19 August 09:22
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18 August 18:38
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18 August 04:45
Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian, Gabonese counterparts
Politics 17 August 13:52
Latest
4 die of dengue fever in Myanmar's southeastern state
Other News 08:45
Trudeau mulls running for member of parliament next year
Other News 07:26
Azerbaijan’s drilling company eyes to expand activity in Bangladesh
Oil&Gas 07:00
New Pakistani PM says debt crisis one of country's key issues
Other News 06:14
Street hammer attack leaves 2 women 'fighting for life' in Greenwich
Europe 05:19
Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkey 04:14
At least 19 killed by Islamists in northeast Nigeria
Other News 03:19
Pompeo welcomes ceasefire announcement between Afghan government, Taliban
US 02:28
Venezuela to overhaul national currency amid hyperinflation
Other News 01:45