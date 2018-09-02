Pacific ocean sees record number of hurricanes while Atlantic sits dormant

2 September 2018 06:32 (UTC+04:00)

Hurricanes in the Atlantic and Pacific regions follow an inverse relationship, when one is up, the other tends to be quiet. This season is no exception as the Atlantic has been almost completely free of major storm events this season and the Pacific has seen a remarkable 14 storms so far, Sputnik reported.

There have been 14 named storms in the Eastern and Central Pacific Ocean this year, almost as many as the US sees in an entire year, and hurricane season isn't over yet, with three more months to go. According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the monthly energy output in August from storms in the Eastern Pacific broke the highest-ever record in September of 1992, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

There have been just five real storms to date in the Atlantic region, and all have been relatively brief — a far cry from this time last year when the Atlantic generated several meteorological monsters that killed thousands and resulted in over $200 billion in damages.

"If you look at the top 15 busiest northeast Pacific seasons, only one was also active in the Atlantic,'' Klotzbach told Bloomberg Sunday.

Last week, the Hawaiian Islands were rocked by one of the most threatening storms in decades, as outer bands of Hurricane Lane pounded the Big Island.

On Thursday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, one week after rain from Lane hit the islands.

"Our initial response is just the beginning. We remain here and will be here," Nielsen said during a news conference at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's Joint Information Center in Diamond Head, the Star Advertiser reported August 31.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hurricane Lane punches Hawaii with heavy rains
Other News 25 August 04:32
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from hurricane but toll still at 64
Other News 10 August 05:26
Hurricane John forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
Other News 7 August 08:46
Hurricane Eleanor death toll rises to 6 in France
Other News 8 January 06:15
Tropical storm moves toward Florida: 'tornadoes possible' - US hurricane center
Other News 29 October 2017 05:22
Tropical storm Nate strengthens to hurricane ahead of landfall in US
Other News 7 October 2017 08:33
Latest
4.8-magnitude quake jolts northwestern Myanmar
Other News 05:22
Iran, France FMs discuss regional developments over phone
Politics 04:31
PM May says Britain will not compromise over Brexit plan
Europe 02:08
3 killed, 37 injured in road accident southern Morocco
Arab World 00:37
China loans Nigeria $328 million to boost telecoms: Nigeria presidency
China 1 September 23:17
Azerbaijan, Russia trying to further strengthen cooperation through joint efforts
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 September 22:48
3 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight
Other News 1 September 22:12
Floods kill 9, leave 7 missing in Vietnam
Other News 1 September 21:43
Mehriban Aliyeva: Your good wishes are highest recognition of my activity
Politics 1 September 20:09