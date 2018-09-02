Huge blast hits Somalia's Mogadishu, at least 5 people killed

An explosion occurred on Sunday in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The blast was caused by a car loaded with explosives, Radio Kulmiye reported.

"A suicide car bomb (rammed) into the district office of Hawlwadag in Mogadishu. It is too early to know casualties," major Abdullahi Hussein, a police officer stated.

According to information posted on Twitter, the incident took place in Howlwadag district.

Law enforcement officers and ambulances have arrived at the scene. At least five children were killed in the explosion, others remain under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Later in the day, a radio station confirmed that the blast had targeted the district's administration center. A school was destroyed in the incident.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

On July 7, at least 10 people died and 20 more were injured as a result of an attack on the Interior Ministry building in the Somali capital.

In June, one American soldier was killed and four others were injured in an attack reportedly carried out by the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

