Jordan, Philippines discuss ties, counter-terrorism

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte discussed Thursday means to boost bilateral ties and the war on terrorism, Xinhua reported citing the state-run Petra news agency.

In talks in Amman, the two leaders discussed cooperation in various fields, including commerce and economy.

Discussions also included the war on terrorism, where the Jordanian king stressed that the issue of terrorism is a challenge both for the Middle East, and for the Philippines and East Asia.

King Abdullah said cooperation between the two countries in the field of counter-terrorism will continue.

Discussions also covered the peace process in the Middle East.

In this regard, King Abdullah underlined the need for a just solution to the Palestinian issue, noting that the two-state solution is the sole solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Such a solution should lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital at the borders of 1967, said the king.

