Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire

8 September 2018 05:28 (UTC+04:00)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma will retire from the e-commerce company on Monday, as the former English teacher seeks to focus on philanthropy in education, Reuters reported citing the New York Times.

Ma, one of China’s best known corporate leaders, will remain on the company’s board of directors and continue to mentor the company’s management, the New York Times said on Friday.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.

Ma, the third-richest person in China, according to Forbes’ billionaire list of 2017, was quoted as telling the New York Times his retirement is not the end of an era but “the beginning of an era.”

Alibaba, which was founded by 18 people led by Ma, now has more than 66,000 full-time employees, according to the company’s latest annual filing.

Ma, who also turns 54 on Monday, retired as the chief executive officer of Alibaba Group in 2013.

The company, China’s biggest e-commerce firm, had a market value of about $420 billion as of Friday’s close.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO
China 29 May 15:42
Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth
China 4 May 16:05
Jack Ma meets Benjamin Netanyahu
China 3 May 09:48
Jack Ma meets strategic partner JVP in Jerusalem
Israel 2 May 09:31
Alibaba chairman Jack Ma in Israel with 35 senior execs
China 1 May 09:56
Jack Ma's Ant Financial set to raise $9 billion in funding
China 10 April 14:43
Latest
UAE, U.S. seek to boost defense ties
US 04:55
‘Turkey will not watch killing in Syria from sidelines’
Turkey 04:11
Bahrain calls on its citizens to leave Iraq due to unrest
Other News 03:23
Turkish president meets with Iran's Khamenei after Tehran summit
Turkey 02:29
Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26
Other News 02:00
Saudi forces intercept, destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran
Arab World 01:15
One protester dead, 11 wounded during protests in Iraq's Basra
Other News 00:25
President Aliyev congratulates Macedonian counterpart
Politics 7 September 23:59
18 dead, 19 missing in wake of powerful earthquake at Japan's Hokkaido (UPDATED)
Other News 7 September 23:44