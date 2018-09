Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has decided to dissolve the country’s national reconciliation government, Al Arabiya reported.

Instead, Bashir has reduced the number of ministries under a newly formed government to 21 portfolios.

Among the changes included the appointment of Moataz Mousa as successor to Mohammed Osman Rikabi as finance minister and Sadiq Ahmed al-Nile as successor to Ibrahim Mahmoud as interior minister.

