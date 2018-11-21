12 people die in eastern India bus accident

Twelve people died in a bus accident in eastern India on Tuesday night, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The accident occurred in India's eastern state of Odisha when a bus heading toward the city of Cuttack suddenly fell off the Mahanadi bridge in Jagatpur area, English daily Hindustan Times quoted a senior state official Ramesh Prasad Sharma as saying.

Besides, several people were injured and admitted in the S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment and care.

The ill-fated bus was carrying around 30 passengers. According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle when he suddenly swerved to save a buffalo which had come in the way.

The bus, which was reportedly at a great speed, smashed into the bridge's cement railings and fell 30 feet onto the riverbed. There is no water in the river.

The death toll is feared to rise since some of the injured were in critical condition.

