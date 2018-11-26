Uganda's Museveni says capsized cruise boat was overloaded, 29 dead

26 November 2018 00:28 (UTC+04:00)

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday that a cruise boat which capsized on Lake Victoria a day earlier, killing at least 29 people, was carrying more than twice its capacity of 50, Reuters reported.

More than 200 people died in September when an overloaded ferry sank on the Tanzanian side of the lake.

On Sunday, a police helicopter flew over the spot where the boat went down on Saturday evening in the waters off Mukono district near Kampala, as a large crowd of onlookers, some wailing, stood on the shore where bodies were piling up.

“The operators of this boat will be charged with criminal negligence and manslaughter, if they have not already been punished for their mistake by dying in the accident,” Museveni wrote on Twitter.

There was a party going on aboard the boat, with loud music, at the time of the accident, Museveni said.

“They might not have heard the emergency commands of the captain, who is still unaccounted for,” he said.

Patrick Onyango, the deputy spokesman for the police, said the vessel had encountered rough conditions at the time of the accident.

“The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather,” Onyango told Reuters.

“Our rescue team is still on the ground trying to rescue whoever we can find,” he said.

Among those rescued on Saturday was Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, a brother of Ronald Mutebi, the king of Buganda kingdom, Uganda’s largest, police said.

The East African nation has several kingdoms, whose kings wield considerable social clout but little political influence.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Death toll from Uganda boat cruise accident jumps to 29
Other News 25 November 16:34
Turkey recalls ambassador from Uganda over scandalous photos
Turkey 3 November 16:14
Uganda calls for more agricultural cooperation with Iran
Business 27 October 13:01
Landslide kills 31 in eastern Uganda
Other News 12 October 23:29
Iranian, Ugandan companies sign 4 MoUs
Iran 6 October 09:10
One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers
Other News 20 August 00:15
Latest
Over 350 wounded as magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes western Iran (UPDATED)
Society 00:32
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Syria
Turkey 25 November 23:14
9 killed, 46 injured in separate bus accidents in north India
Other News 25 November 22:41
Poland: Roksana Węgiel wins Junior Eurovision 2018
Other News 25 November 22:15
Hamilton ends season with a win in Abu Dhabi
Other News 25 November 21:51
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran: USGS
Other News 25 November 21:25
Expert: No country wants to see US or Iran as enemy
Iran 25 November 20:58
5,000 jobs created in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 25 November 20:39
Britain's May faces Brexit moment of truth in parliament
Europe 25 November 20:19