Iraq floods leave 21 dead in two days

26 November 2018 01:17 (UTC+04:00)

At least 21 people have died and tens of thousands displaced by heavy rains that have battered Iraq over two days, the health ministry and United Nations said on Sunday, Press TV reported.

Women and children were among the dead, health ministry spokesman Seif al-Badr told AFP. Some had drowned, but others had died in car accidents, were electrocuted, or were trapped when their houses collapsed.

At least 180 more were injured, he added.

Iraq and neighboring countries have been hit by heavier-than-average rainfall in recent weeks, resulting in deaths and widespread damage.

The country's north has borne the brunt of it, and the UN's Iraq office said the downpour had forced tens of thousands of people out of their homes.

An estimated 10,000 people in Salahaddin province and 15,000 people in Nineveh are in desperate need of help, including families living in displacement camps, the UN said.

In the al-Sharqat district in Salahaddin, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) north of Baghdad, thousands of homes were left totally underwater by the rains.

And in Mosul, Daesh’s onetime bastion in Iraq, the heavy storms submerged two floating bridges along the Tigris river, which bisects the city.

They were the only way to move between Mosul's eastern and western halves, after its bridges were all bombed by the anti-Daesh fight.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced Friday he was establishing a "crisis cell" of security forces and local authorities to coordinate a response.

The ministries of electricity, oil, and trade had also indicated their willingness to help.

Iraq is one of the hottest countries on earth but when heavy rains do hit, they can result in casualties because of deteriorating public infrastructure.

In 2015, 58 Iraqis were killed in floods and cases of electrocution due to intense downpours.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq's floods kill 17 in heavy rain
Arab World 25 November 17:08
Iraq stresses good ties with Iran
Politics 23 November 15:03
Diplomat: Militant training underway at US base in Syria's Al-Tanf
US 22 November 13:02
Iran deputy FM: Europe looks serious to keep Iran Deal
Nuclear Program 22 November 11:23
80 percent of Iraqi kids have experienced violence at home or in school: UNICEF report
World 20 November 23:39
Iran to double exports to Iraq
Economy news 20 November 18:07
Latest
Hundreds wounded in western Iran earthquake, no fatalities: TV (UPDATED)
Society 01:44
Uganda's Museveni says capsized cruise boat was overloaded, 29 dead
Other News 00:28
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss situation in Syria
Turkey 25 November 23:14
9 killed, 46 injured in separate bus accidents in north India
Other News 25 November 22:41
Poland: Roksana Węgiel wins Junior Eurovision 2018
Other News 25 November 22:15
Hamilton ends season with a win in Abu Dhabi
Other News 25 November 21:51
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes western Iran: USGS
Other News 25 November 21:25
Expert: No country wants to see US or Iran as enemy
Iran 25 November 20:58
5,000 jobs created in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 25 November 20:39