7 injured in car bombing in Mogadishu

5 April 2019 00:09 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven people were injured on Thursday evening after a car loaded with explosives parked outside a restaurant just opposite a police academy in Mogadishu exploded, witnesses and medical charity said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Aamin Ambulance director Abdulkadir Abdirahman told Xinhua that the blast which occurred near the gate of General Kahiye police academy targeted police officers who were sitting inside the restaurant.

"We know so far that seven people were injured in the blast and we are establishing if there were deaths," Abdirahman said.

Witnesses said the explosion which happened amid tight security was huge as plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

"We heard huge blast in the vicinity of General Kahiye police academy, and we also saw ambulances rushing to the scene," Guled Afrah, a witness, told Xinhua.

The blast comes while Mogadishu is on high alert as many security forces were deployed to the streets of the capital to ward off possible attacks by the militants.

Al-Shabab which is fighting the Western-backed government claimed responsibility for the latest attack, saying they targeted the police academy. The militant group last week staged a terror attack in the restive Mogadishu, killing 15 people and injured several others.

The group still stages attacks against Somali and African Union peacekeeping forces, targeting their bases, hotels and other public places despite intensified operations from the allied forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Big explosion heard in Somali capital Mogadishu
Other News 23 March 12:28
UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in Mogadishu
Other News 11 November 2018 13:18
Blast kills Somali regional lawmaker in Mogadishu
Other News 8 November 2018 22:29
Four killed in blast outside Mogadishu
Other News 3 November 2018 22:20
Explosion heard in Somali capital Mogadishu, followed by gunfire
Other News 14 July 2018 14:21
Seven injured by road-side bomb in Somalia's Mogadishu
Other News 2 July 2018 23:14
Latest
Trump picks former presidential candidate Cain for Fed board
US 04:23
Jeff Bezos: World's richest man agrees $35bn divorce
Other News 03:17
UN report says financial system overhaul needed for 2030 Agenda
Other News 02:20
Tim Ryan announces he's running for president
US 01:23
Trump threatens to put tariffs on cars coming from Mexico
US 4 April 23:23
Stoltenberg: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway contributes to success of Resolute Support mission
Politics 4 April 23:17
House of Commons sitting ends after parliament's roof leaks
Europe 4 April 22:25
Azerbaijani appointed as deputy chairman for financial issues in Russia’s Gazprom
Oil&Gas 4 April 22:08
Defense minister: Azerbaijani army fully provided with arms and ready to fight
Politics 4 April 22:03